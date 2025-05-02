Ghana is ours: Call to youth to rise for development

Abdul Hakeem Abdulai Alhassan Opinion May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 6 minutes read

In recent times, the yearning among Ghanaian youth to seek greener pastures abroad has grown.

The allure of Europe or America is undeniable, especially against the backdrop of high unemployment, insufficient infrastructure and limited opportunities for personal growth in our homeland.

Yet, while these challenges are real, I am here with a different message: a call for the youth to stay, to rise and to build.

The future of Ghana rests on us—and begins with us.

As young people, we are often described as the future of our nation, but the truth is, we are just as vital to the present.

If we don't take charge now, who will?

Ghana’s progress depends on our hands, our voices and our determination to lead the way.

Leaving the country should not mean leaving behind the responsibility to nurture its growth.

Whether you are at home or abroad, remember this: Ghana needs you, and your contributions are invaluable.

Myth of greener pastures

Life abroad often sparkles from a distance, but having lived as an immigrant, I can assure you that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Many of us underestimate the value of home until we leave.

In Ghana, we take for granted basic privileges such as affordable housing, low living costs and the ease of accessing essential services.

But overseas, these become daily struggles.

My father always used to tell me and those close to him, “If you go abroad to study, you need to come back to base.

Come back to your country, serve and make an impact.”

At the time, I didn’t fully understand the weight of his words.

But now, being far from home, I see the truth in what he meant.

Ghana is our home, and the fact that it is struggling on the path to development does not mean we have to abandon it.

This is the time we must strive to build a better home—a better Ghana.

Abroad, as immigrants, we often face legal, financial and emotional challenges that remind us we are outsiders.

Housing is exorbitantly priced, health care and education come at a steep cost, and settling down is a complex process.

Despite these struggles, we still carry the same responsibilities we left behind in Ghana. So why not face these challenges head-on, right here at home, where our voices truly matter?

Unique opportunity

Ghana offers what many developed nations no longer can: the chance to belong, the freedom to build and the space to thrive.

Here, you can own land, launch businesses with fewer hurdles, and live in a society where you are not seen as “foreign.”

In Ghana, your efforts are welcomed, and your presence is vital.

Housing in Ghana is also far more affordable than in Europe and the U.S. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ghana averages $150 (GH¢2,334) to $400 (GH¢ 6,224), compared to $1,600+(GHS24,896+) in the U.S. and €900+(GH¢15,814+) in Europe.

Building a modest home in Ghana may cost $20,000(GH¢311,200) to $50,000(GH¢778,000), while similar homes in the West often start at $200,000 (GH¢ 3,112,000).

Though incomes are higher abroad, housing in Ghana remains significantly more accessible.

The cost of living in Ghana is generally lower than in most parts of Europe and the United States.

Basic necessities such as food, transportation and housing are more affordable in Ghana.

For example, rent in Ghana can be up to 70–80 per cent cheaper than in major European and American cities.

However, imported goods, electronics, and fuel can be relatively expensive due to high import duties and taxes.

In contrast, while salaries are higher in Europe and America, so are living costs.

Housing, health care, education and taxes consume a significant portion of income.

Despite this, better infrastructure and public services often justify the higher expenses.

In summary, Ghana offers a more affordable lifestyle, especially for locals, though purchasing power remains lower compared to Western countries.

Yet, the opportunities for entrepreneurship and ownership create a unique space for growth and prosperity, if we embrace them.

Building better Ghana

To create the Ghana we all dream of, practical actions and a shared vision are essential. Here’s how we, as the youth, can contribute:

* Harness Your Skills Locally: Share your expertise in sectors such as agriculture, technology or education to drive innovation and growth.

* Foster Entrepreneurship: Start businesses that tackle local challenges and create opportunities for others.

* Engage in Grass-roots Initiatives: Join projects that improve your community— be it clean-ups, literacy programmes or infrastructure projects.

* Promote Unity and Collaboration: Network with fellow Ghanaians and work collectively toward shared goals.

* Leverage Technology: Use digital platforms to spotlight local talents, ideas and businesses, amplifying Ghana’s potential to a global audience.

United for Ghana's future

Ghana’s development cannot rest solely on the shoulders of government leaders—it is a collective endeavour.

For those of us who move to Western countries, let us not forget our responsibility to our homeland.

While abroad, we must act as spectators, observing and learning from the successes and failures of these nations.

By studying their systems, policies and innovations, we can gather valuable insights that can be adapted to Ghana’s unique context.

The wisdom we gain from observing the world beyond Ghana should fuel creative solutions and bold ideas that address the challenges we face back home.

We must carry this knowledge with us—not as mere memories, but as tools for transformation.

The wisdom of an African proverb teaches us: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Let us choose to go far, together.

Our shared vision, anchored by unity, innovation and determination, can transform our nation into a beacon of progress and prosperity.

Conclusion

Do not lose faith in Ghana. Our nation’s future lies within our hands.

The Ghana we envision will not be built by outsiders; it will be built by us—the dreamers, the doers and the determined.

No matter where life takes you, let your knowledge, skills and passion work for the good of Ghana.

Because no matter how far you go, Ghana will always be home.

As we rise to build our homeland, let us also rise in love, unity and peace.

Development cannot thrive where there is division or hatred.

We must embrace one another— regardless of tribe, religion, background or belief.

The strength of Ghana lies in our ability to live together in harmony and work together with mutual respect.

Let us hold fast to the peace that defines our nation and guard it jealously.

Let us lift one another up, extend a helping hand when it is needed, and treat one another as brothers and sisters.

It is only through unity, peace and love that we can build the Ghana we all dream of.

The writer is with the Istanbul Commerce University,

Istanbul, Turkey.

Writer’s Email: Alhakeemal123@gmail.com