Self-inflicted sanitation woes deepen flooding crisis

Stephen Bernard Donkor Opinion May - 02 - 2025

Ghana’s persistent flooding crisis is often blamed on successive governments, yet a significant part of the problem stems from the actions of citizens themselves.

The reckless disposal of waste during heavy rains is a glaring example of self-inflicted disaster, compounding the very floods that people later complain about.

It is alarming how some Ghanaians, both men and women, see rainfall as an avenue to dispose of refuse indiscriminately.

From plastic waste and used sanitary pads to human excreta, many exploit the downpour as a convenient means to offload filth into open drains and water bodies.

The consequences of this reckless behaviour are devastating.

Clogged drainage systems lead to severe flooding, which destroys property, displaces families and poses serious health risks.

Outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases become more prevalent, threatening lives and burdening the healthcare system.

What makes this situation even more frustrating is the hypocrisy of those who contribute to the problem.

The same individuals who thoughtlessly dump refuse into drains are often the loudest in blaming every government when floods wreak havoc.

But can we honestly hold the government solely responsible when we, as citizens, actively sabotage sanitation efforts?

The time for indifference is over.

The Ministry of Sanitation must take decisive action by ensuring offenders face strict legal consequences.

Prosecution should not be a mere warning but an active deterrent.

If necessary, Ghana must revive the once-effective Town Council system to monitor, apprehend and penalise sanitation offenders.

Sanitation is a collective duty. Until we change our attitudes and embrace responsibility, no government, past, present or future, can fully resolve the flooding crisis.

The panacea begins with us. We must stop shifting blame and commit to doing what is right.

Let us take ownership of our environment, enforce sanitation laws and build a cleaner and flood-free Ghana.

Stephen Bernard Donkor,

NSA Corporate Affairs Department.

E-mail: sbdonkorjunior@gmail.com