Domestic, regional security challenges facing Ghana's new President

Kwame Amuah Opinion Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Ghana's new President, John Mahama, has inherited a multitude of domestic and regional security challenges that threaten the stability of the country and the West African region.

The country's position in the volatile West African region makes it vulnerable to terrorism and insurgencies.



Domestic security challenges:

The Sahel region has become a hotbed of terrorist activity, with groups such as Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and the Islamic State Sahel Province operating in the region.

Ghana's northern regions are at risk of infiltration and radicalisation due to their shared borders with Burkina Faso.

Ghana's economic crisis has led to widespread poverty and unemployment, particularly in the northern regions. This has created an environment conducive to the spread of extremist ideologies.

Addressing these issues is crucial to preventing the exploitation of vulnerable populations by terrorist groups.

Regional security challenges

Weakened regional unity: The breakaway of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to form the Alliance of Sahel States has weakened regional unity.

This has created opportunities for terrorist groups to exploit and further destabilise the region.

US military bases: The presence of US military bases in Ghana and other countries in the subregion contributes significantly to instability in West Africa.

Ghana hosts a US military base, raising concerns about sovereignty and potential increased militarisation. Other countries in the subregion with US bases include Niger, Djibouti and Chad.

Global powers' influences: China and Russia have been increasingly active in the region, with China expanding its economic influence and Russia providing military support to countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic.

This complex web of interests and alliances requires careful navigation by Mahama.

Leadership, stability, economic integration

Ghana is uniquely positioned to lead efforts in bringing about security stability and economic prosperity in the ECOWAS sub-region. With its strategic location, economic influence, diplomatic experience and regional leadership, Ghana can play a crucial role in promoting regional stability and security.

By prioritising economic integration and cooperation, Ghana can help create jobs, stimulate trade and reduce poverty across the region. This will require careful management of regional dynamics and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Way forward

To address these domestic and regional security challenges, Mahama must adopt a multifaceted approach. This includes:

-Strengthening Ghana's military and security agencies. Improving the capacity and effectiveness of Ghana's security agencies is crucial for addressing domestic and regional security challenges.

- Improving economic opportunities and addressing poverty and unemployment

- Addressing the economic root causes of instability is essential for preventing the spread of extremist ideologies and promoting regional stability.

- Engaging in regional diplomacy.

Mahama must navigate the complex web of interests and alliances in the region, engaging constructively with Western allies and powers such as Russia and China to ensure Ghana's strategic autonomy and regional leadership.

Ultimately, Mahama's success will depend on his ability to navigate these complex challenges, while maintaining Ghana's strategic autonomy and regional leadership.

The writer lives in South Africa.