Labour executives must take charge: Shaping Ghana's 2025 budget

Moses Sackie Agbemava Opinion Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

As Ghana prepares to host an IMF team to shape its 2025 budget in February, labour executives, particularly those of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG), have a crucial role to play.

Their input in shaping the 2025 budget, especially regarding the New Salary Structure, will be closely watched by members.

Their actions and inactions are still fresh in the minds of CLOGSAG members. To effectively negotiate for their members, they must take a proactive approach, a critical one being to assemble a team of independent statisticians.

These experts will accurately calculate Ghana's inflation rate, a critical factor in determining salary margins.

The current inflation rates provided by state statisticians often do not reflect the reality on the ground.

By having their own statisticians, labour heads can make informed decisions and negotiate from a position of strength.

They must take charge and prioritise the welfare of their members.

The 2025 budget presents an opportunity for them to make a meaningful impact. Will they rise to the challenge?

Moses Sackie Agbemava,

Presbyterian Church of Ghana,

Trinity Congregation, Dansoman Estates.