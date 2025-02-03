Next article: Strategies for boosting Ghana’s revenue without introducing new taxes

Life-threatening hazard in Nyanyano: ECG's failure to address danger

Jacob Somuyele Opinion Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A dangerous and life-threatening situation in the Nyanyano community, near Kasoa, has raised concerns about the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) commitment to public safety.

A power pole at Nyanyano, Gold Coast Street, just opposite Faith-Based School, is dangerously bent, causing power lines to hang just eight feet above the ground, posing a significant risk to the people in the area, especially children.

The electric pole, which carries multiple service lines, has been in this precarious condition for over two months. Despite several calls to the ECG’s maintenance division at Nyanyano, no action has been taken to resolve the issue.

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of response from the utility company, as they’ve been assured multiple times that the problem would be addressed but to no avail.

The low-hanging power lines have become a serious safety concern for residents, particularly children who play in the area.

The potential for fatal accidents is high, as the power lines are not only dangerously close to the ground, but they are also exposed to accidental contact, which could result in electrocution.

“We’ve been living with this problem for two months now,” said one concerned resident.

“Every time we call the ECG maintenance team, they promise to come, but they never show up.

The worst part is they even ask us to pay money before they’ll send someone to fix it.”

Sources confirm that multiple attempts have been made to contact the Nyanyano ECG division, but each time, residents are met with unfulfilled promises.

The lack of urgency on the part of the maintenance team, combined with the suggestion that residents should pay extra fees, has left many feeling neglected and vulnerable.

“This is not the kind of service we expect from a public utility company,” added another resident.

“The health and safety of the community should come first, and it’s shameful that ECG has allowed this dangerous situation to persist.”

The situation demands urgent attention. Local leaders and residents are calling on the ECG to act quickly to prevent any potential tragedy.

The delay in fixing the issue is inexcusable, particularly when it involves a public safety hazard that could claim lives.

As the situation remains unresolved, residents are left wondering when the ECG will take its responsibility seriously and prioritise the safety of the community.

Jacob Somuyele,

Concerned citizen,

Nyanyano, near Kasoa.