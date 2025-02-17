Next article: Absolute darkness at night: Need ‘Minister responsible for street lights’

Appreciation for resolving power pole hazard at Nyanyano!

Jacob Samuyele Opinion Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

I write with deep appreciation and gratitude, acknowledging the collective efforts leading to correcting the life-threatening power pole hazard at Nyanyano, Gold Coast Street.

Following the publication of the article in the Daily Graphic on Monday, February 3, 2025, which drew attention to the issue, the intervention by the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Central Region, Madam Esther Anjola, and the subsequent action by the ECG Maintenance Division in Nyanyano on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, has corrected the danger.

I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Daily Graphic for using its platform to highlight this pressing matter.

The power of responsible journalism in advocating for public welfare has once again been demonstrated.

To my fellow residents of Nyanyano, your persistence, concern and unwavering demand for action played a vital role in ensuring this issue was not ignored.

This achievement is a testament to the impact of community engagement and collective effort.

Once again, I thank all parties involved for their cooperation and commitment to resolving this hazardous situation.

May this spirit of responsiveness and accountability continue for the betterment of our community and the nation at large.

Jacob Samuyele,

Concerned citizen,

Nyanyano, Kasoa.