Ghana must spend in moderation: Bridging gap between officials' luxury and citizens' struggles

Roselyn Mawufemor Fiagbe Opinion Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

In the heart of Ghana, a young student named Ama rises before dawn.

Her education journey involves a long trek across dusty paths, a testament to her determination amidst adversity.

While Ama and many like her strive for a better future, a stark contrast exists in the nation's corridors of power.

High-ranking officials enjoy substantial salaries and benefits, highlighting a significant disparity in resource allocation.

There is a pressing need for fiscal discipline and equitable resource distribution. While government officials benefit from luxurious perks, many Ghanaians, including schoolchildren, struggle to meet basic needs.

Some students walk long distances to school, while others in senior high schools (SHS) must manage with inadequate meals due to budgetary constraints. Meanwhile, public funds are used to sustain a life of luxury for a select few.

2017 and 2023, Ghana allocated approximately GH¢114.5 billion to the education sector, with about GH ¢12.9 billion directed towards senior high schools. Despite these investments, challenges persist.

In 2023, the education sector received only 12.97 per cent of the national budget, falling below the international benchmark of 15-20 per cent. This shortfall is evident in the daily struggles of students such as Ama.

In contrast, the compensation packages for some government officials are notably substantial. For instance, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana reportedly earns a monthly salary of approximately GH ¢195,538.80, excluding various allowances and benefits.

Such figures underscore the disparity between the earnings of officials and the investments in critical public sectors.

Several nations offer models of prudent fiscal management. Norway, for example, channels its oil wealth into the Government Pension Fund Global, emphasising long-term stability over immediate luxury.

This approach ensures investments in free quality education and health care, benefiting all citizens.

Similarly, Rwanda has implemented stringent measures to cut wasteful spending, redirecting funds to essential services such as education and health care.

The recent controversy surrounding the former Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, further highlights public concerns over government expenditures.

Reports revealed that she was receiving an annual salary of GH ¢840,000, approximately GH¢70,000 per month, along with benefits, including a fully furnished residence, a company vehicle with a driver, comprehensive healthcare for herself and her family, salaries for house help, gardener, and 30 days of paid vacation.

These revelations sparked widespread public outrage, especially considering the country's ongoing economic struggles.

A nation's budget should reflect its priorities. Ghana must adopt a transparent and fair approach to resource allocation, ensuring that all citizens benefit equitably from national wealth.

Leaders must set an example by curbing unnecessary spending and prioritising investments in education, health care and innovative ideas that drive national progress.

Our leaders must demonstrate a commitment to the people by embracing responsible spending and prioritising policies that uplift the nation.

It is essential to implement strong financial management systems that promote accountability and fiscal discipline.

Ghana's future depends on how wisely we manage our resources.

It is time for leaders to prioritise the people by ensuring transparency, cutting wasteful spending and investing in critical sectors that bridge the inequality gap and set the nation toward sustainable development."

With mounting concerns over economic hardship and disparities in resource allocation, the call for financial responsibility in governance continues to resonate.

Only through equitable spending and transparent policies can Ghana achieve long-term prosperity for all its citizens.

The writer is a policy analyst.

E-mail: femorlyn@gmail.com/roselyn.fiagbe@acep.africa