Advise from Syracuse

Kester Aburam Korankye Opinion Jan - 10 - 2024 , 12:41

I asked Sam Eschenbrenner who lived and worked with me, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and a team of dedicated young men and women in Accra for five months and is currently living in New York what Ghana should do to develop and he wrote:

1) Use oil wealth properly: Don't let the West rob Ghana (as it did Nigeria), but also don't misuse the funds at home (as Venezuela has done). Invest properly in infrastructure in particular.

2) Improve the power grid: It is very difficult for modern businesses to operate with an unreliable electricity source.

3) Streamline the labour force: This was one of the biggest things that jumped out at me while in Ghana (and something that is VERY rarely discussed in the Western press). Specifically, Ghana has far too many shopkeepers. In rural areas, and spread-out neighbourhoods, that is useful to save shoppers from going to far, but the giant marketplaces at Circle, Kaneshie, and elsewhere were a HUGE economic waste of labour and potential talent. Ghana needs capital and policies to promote more people in productive fields (medicine, teaching, construction, technology, finance, etc)

4) Cooperative business development: It has struck me that African culture is less receptive than the West to the rapacity of raw capitalism. Good. This must be utilized for the creation of businesses, some small, some large, that are owned by their workers. (I also believe the West needs this as well). The world's largest example is this: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mondrag%C3%B3n_Cooperative_Corporation

5) This is a pipe dream, but I want to mention it anyway: I think it would be great if Accra had a subway. The construction and management of it would provide many jobs, and it would dramatically reduce traffic and pollution. Unfortunately, several billion dollars of investment would be needed.