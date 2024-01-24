Don't 'waste your money' on these 4 types of ineffective supplements - doctor

shefinds.com Features Jan - 24 - 2024 , 12:15

In the world of health and wellness, navigating the sea of supplements requires careful consideration. There are many supplements out there that can be helpful when it comes to meeting your daily intake of essential nutrients—but there are many that aren’t worth your money. In addition to steering clear of supplements that come with dangerous side effects, it’s important to keep in mind that some are simply ineffective and a waste of funds.

Dr. Austin Lake recently shared insightful warnings about this very issue on TikTok, advising individuals to be judicious with their spending by avoiding specific supplements. He warned viewers that multivitamins, biotin, collagen, and probiotics could all be a poor investment. Learn why below.

1. Multivitamins

First thing's first: Dr. Lake cautions against seemingly ubiquitous multivitamins, such as Centrum, Nature Made, One A Day, and Kirkland. Although these may appear to be a great way to get essential nutrients in one simple package, he bluntly states that "they just aren't going to be all that helpful to you" and "can potentially be a big waste of money" due to their low bioavailability and artificial additives. Dr. Lake encourages a shift toward obtaining essential nutrients from a well-rounded diet rather than relying on these widely marketed multivitamins.

2. Biotin

Biotin is often marketed as a great option for a range of health needs, especially when it comes to beauty. However, this is the second supplement that Dr. Lake warns against. According to him, excessive intake could be detrimental to your health. "Biotin can actually deplete other B vitamins in your system, specifically B5," he says. Stressing the importance of B5 in hormone synthesis and energy production, he advises opting for a B complex instead, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to supplementation.

3. Collagen

Collagen is another popular supplement that's often touted as a helpful option in the realm of beauty. Dr. Lake brings attention to the trending supplement, stating that the research does not strongly support its efficacy. He emphasizes, "you can oftentimes get a lot of it through your food," highlighting sources like homemade bone broth, meats, and eggs. This challenges the widespread belief in the necessity of collagen supplements and encourages a more critical examination of nutritional trends.

4. Probiotics

Turning to probiotics, Dr. Lake stresses that "Probiotics are often a big waste of money because people are buying insufficient amounts of the right kinds of probiotics." He recommends ensuring you're taking the right quantities (typically ranging from 10 billion to 100 billion CFUs, depending on your health concerns), and underscores the importance of live activated cultures found in foods like kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha.

Overall, Dr. Lake's main advice is clear: "Be careful when you’re about to invest in supplements and make sure you’re working with somebody that knows what they’re talking about, because otherwise you can be wasting a lot of your money." In an era of wellness trends, being well-informed and consulting knowledgeable professionals is paramount to making wise decisions for both health and financial well-being.