TGMA26: Kofi Kinaata makes history with fifth Songwriter of the Year award

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 13 - 2025 , 12:35 2 minutes read

Kofi Kinaata has made history with his fifth Songwriter of the Year win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) held last Saturday at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The celebrated musician and songwriter has consistently impressed with his thought-provoking and relatable lyrics, earning him multiple wins in this category.

Kofi Kinaata's journey to this milestone began in 2016, when he won his first Songwriter of the Year award for "Susuka", which also earned him Best New Artiste of the Year.

He went on to win the award again in 2017 for "Confession", and once more in 2020 for "Things Fall Apart".

His fourth was in 2021 with “Behind The Scenes”, setting a record as the first artist to win this category four times.

He continued his dominance in that category in 2025, cementing his position as one of Ghana’s finest songwriter when he clinched the title at this year’s awards ceremony.

Kofi Kinaata’s consistent wins are attributed to his unique lyrical style, which blends Fante rap with highlife and hip-life, addressing social issues, love, and personal experiences.

His songs such as "Susuka", "Confession", "Things Fall Apart", and "Behind The Scenes" have captivated both fans and critics, showcasing his mastery of storytelling and cultural insight.

Just before his TGMA win, Kofi Kinaata also received the Youth in Entertainment Award at the 2025 Otumfuo Millennium Excellence Awards, recognising his contributions to Ghanaian music.