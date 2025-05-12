Featured

TGMA26: Stonebwoy congratulates King Promise on Artiste of the Year win

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 19:30 2 minutes read

Multiple award winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has congratulated King Promise on winning the Artiste of the Year award at the just ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards(TGMAs) which took place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10.

In a congratulatory message on X today, he wrote: "Congratulations @IamKingPromise on your win and on your debut entry into the league of AOTY winners. You're Welcome."

This win comes after a competitive year, with Stonebwoy himself having won the award in 2024 after a tight contest with King Promise.

The 2025 awards saw even stiffer competition with the inclusion of King Paluta this year in the contest for the top prize this year.

King Promise dominated the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, winning four prestigious awards. He was crowned Artiste of the Year, beating out notable competitors Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Black Sheriff, King Paluta, Team Eternity, and Kwaku Smoke.

Additionally, King Promise took home awards for Afropop Song of the Year for "Paris", Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Album of the Year for "True to Self".

Stonebwoy on the other hand, won Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year (with Psalm 23) and Best Music Video of the Year.

King Promise's journey to the top has been marked by determination and perseverance. After narrowly missing out on the Artiste of the Year award in 2025, losing to Stonebwoy, he bounced back strong with 10 nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

This time, he emerged victorious, claiming his first AOTY award at the TGMA.

Other winners on the night were King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Ayisi, Empress Gifty, Kofi Kinaata, Esther Godwyll, Kweku Smoke, KiDi, Team Eternity Ghana and Tulenkey.

Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpoing was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to the growth of Ghanaian gospel music industry.

The awards show was a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian music, fashion, and entertainment, bringing together the industry's biggest names.

The event dazzled with glittering lights, elaborate stage designs, and high-energy performances, creating an electrifying atmosphere that had fans cheering wildly for their favourite music stars.

