Next article: KiDi: Internet trolls are just sad people

Previous article: TGMA26: Stonebwoy congratulates King Promise on Artiste of the Year win

Featured

TGMA26: Empress Gifty’s ‘Watch Me’ wins Traditional Gospel Song award

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 18:48 1 minute read

Ghanaian gospel sensation Empress Gifty made history on Saturday, May 10, 2025, when she won the inaugural Traditional Gospel Song of the Year award at the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The ceremony was held at the Grand Arena, bringing together key stakeholders and industry players in the Ghanaian music scene.

The event celebrated the resilience and outstanding contributions of musicians who excelled in the year under review.

On the night, Empress Gifty's song "Watch Me" was crowned the Best Traditional Gospel Song, making her the first-ever gospel artiste to claim the top spot in this category.

The earlier Gospel Song category made way for the introduction of Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song and Traditional Gospel Song categories.

Empress Gifty expressed his appreciation to her team and husband for their unflinching support for her music career.

She also lauded musician Kuami Eugene for writing and producing the song which has earned wide acclaim.

Empress Gifty also dedicated the award to the memory of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Annan, affectionately called Agaga, who died earlier this year.