KiDi: Internet trolls are just sad people

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025

Ghanaian musician KiDi, known for hits like "Lomo Lomo", has spoken about how online criticism affects him emotionally.

He believes people who troll others online are often unhappy with their own lives and project their negativity onto others.

KiDi shared his thoughts on the Talk No Dey Cook Rice podcast, discussing how to handle online backlash.

"Once I began to understand that I’ll never please everybody, life became easier," KiDi told host Derick Elorm Ashilevi.

"Even if I give someone 1 million, they’ll ask why it wasn’t 1 million, they’ll ask why it wasn’t 2 million. Some people are just unhappy, they hate themselves and project that onto others."

"There are people out there who will come onto social media and say something to you; it's not personal... They woke up this morning, they've not eaten. You've come to put there that ‘hey stream my music’.

"He'll come and say Look at this Kwasia, why will I stream your music'. It's not personal. He's angry inside about something that's happening in his personal life. He's just projecting it onto me.

"It’s not personal. They’re angry about their own lives and take it out on you,” he said.

KiDi, who won the Best Collaboration of the Year award at the just-ended 26th TGMA for Lomo Lomo featuring Black Sherif, also talked about balancing fatherhood with his celebrity life, the underlying messages in his songs, and shared some previously unknown stories about his experience working with Lynx.