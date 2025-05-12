Next article: #TGMA26: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year, King Paluta grabs popular song of the year with Aseda

No room for immorality in our festivals —Neenyi Ghartey charges

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 11:33 2 minutes read

THE Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, has called on Ghanaians to uphold the sanctity of traditional festivals by steering clear of practices that undermine their cultural and spiritual significance.

Neenyi Ghartey has observed an increasing trend of morally questionable activities, such as excessive alcohol consumption and sexual promiscuity that have crept into festival celebrations.

He believes such negative elements were becoming normalised, especially among the youth, and risk shifting focus away from the true essence of the celebrations.

Speaking exclusively to Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines at the climax of the Aboakyer Festival, on Saturday, May 3 at the Presbyterian School Park, Winneba in the Central Region, Neenyi Ghartey VII said: “Our festivals are a reflection of our values, history and spiritual bond we share with our ancestors.

“Introducing immoral behaviour like excessive drinking and sexual promiscuity not only disrespects our culture but threatens the moral foundation of our society.

“When people come to festivals only to drink excessively, engage in immoral behaviour, and ignore the cultural meaning, it becomes a disservice to our forebears who established these customs to unite and guide us,” he said.

He also warned that the commercialisation and social media-driven hype around festivals could further erode their spiritual importance if not properly managed.

He, therefore, called on event organisers, community leaders, and traditional councils to take proactive steps to preserve the moral integrity of such celebrations.

In addition, Neenyi Ghartey appealed to parents and guardians to guide their wards during festive periods, stressing that values taught at home must not be compromised in the name of celebration.

According to him, moral discipline was just as essential to the continuity of culture just as the rituals and rites performed.

“Let us not forget why we gather every year,” he urged. “It’s to honour our ancestors, reaffirm our identity and pass down our history to future generations and not to indulge in acts that bring shame and regret,” he added.

Neenyi Ghartey VII also encouraged the media to promote messages of cultural pride and discipline, rather than focusing solely on the celebration.