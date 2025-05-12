Next article: No room for immorality in our festivals —Neenyi Ghartey charges

Featured

‘Fornication is not a sin,’ Nigerian singer Falz sparks online debate

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 11:57 2 minutes read

Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, widely known as Falz, has stirred widespread debate on social media after asserting that fornication is not a sin.

The controversial statement was made on Sunday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where the entertainer simply posted: “Fornication is not a sin.”

The comment, though brief, quickly gained traction and ignited a flurry of reactions online, dividing users into opposing camps. While some defended the statement, others strongly condemned it, citing religious doctrine and moral concerns.

A user, VeryJules, offered a contextual defence saying, “He’s not chasing clout. Some group of Christian thinkers believe that two consenting individuals engaging in this behavior cannot be considered as sinners. They argue that it is the law of OT not NT they also say it is a manmade law in this case, PAUL’S law in NT not divine. Run away from them ooh FORNICATION is a sin.”

LucasMolade said, “Remove Christian from the name. Christian means Christ-like, and Christ didn’t think like this.”

BintDija wrote, “No wonder you no gree marry.”

Silvah101 said, “Most of y’all are just certified hypocrites. You’re out here condemning this tweet yet you indulge in it.”

Technnick wrote, “Sin is for religious people, and fornication to them is a sin. Fornication is a legal act in our country. Leave sin for people wey know about am jare.”

Winifunds commented, “We all wish it wasn’t, but it is. Fornication is a sin.

Source: VanguardNgr