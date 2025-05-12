Featured

Kofi Menkah inspires with Tomorrow

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 12:30 2 minutes read

In a bid to keep the flames of passion and inspiration burning brightly for his devoted fans, Gospel singer, Kingsford Kofi Menkah is out with his latest song, 'Tomorrow'.

The new song is a follow-up to My testimony, released earlier this year and continues to captivate audiences with its enduring presence on airwaves and online streaming platforms.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Menkah showcased through his exceptional instrumentation, masterful composition, and powerful vocals that resonate deeply with listeners.

According to him, Tomorrow is a beacon of hope for those grappling with despair and disappointment stemming from life's setbacks.

Through this song, he urges people of faith not to lose sight of their dreams, but instead to persevere through challenges, holding onto the promise that a brighter tomorrow awaits, filled with good news and possibilities.

“Forget the troubles that pass away and accept the blessings that come your way,” he said.

Tomorrow, which was released this month is enjoying some airtime plays and he is very positive it will dominate the airwaves and make it to the top of the music charts.

Menkah is a psychology graduate from the University of Cape Coast and started his music career in 1998 when, at a tender age of 15, he joined the Gospel Singers of the SDA Church till 2001.

He completed a course in Information Technology Security and Administration Programme from MyComputer Career in Columbus-Ohio.