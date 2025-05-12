Featured

AMVCA2025: Chioma Chukwuka wins Best Actress [Full List]

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 12 - 2025 , 13:13 2 minutes read

Nollywood actors Chioma Chukwuka and Femi Adebayo have emerged as top winners at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), securing the Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor titles respectively for their outstanding performances in the acclaimed film Seven Doors.

Chukwuka won Best Actress for her riveting performance in the film Seven Doors, while Adebayo was awarded Best Actor for his equally compelling role in the same film.

The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held in Lagos on Saturday.

It celebrated the best of African film and television, with both veteran stars and newcomers competing across a wide range of categories.

Here is the full list of winners at the AMVCA 2025:

Best Costume Design

Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi

Best Makeup

Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Best Art Direction

Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Sound/Sound Design

Suspicion

Best Editing

Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka

Best Writing in a Movie

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Mwizukanji

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

Makosa Di Tangu

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Onye Agbata Obim

Best Scripted M-Net Original

My Fairytale Wedding

Best Score/Music

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro

Best Supporting Actress

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Trailblazer Award

Kayode Kasum

Industry Merit Award

Sani Mu’azu

Nkem Owoh

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors

Best Lead Actor

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Everything Light Touches (West Africa)

Best Unscripted Series

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Scripted Series

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

Best Director

Awam Amkpa – The Man Died

Best Movie

Freedom Way