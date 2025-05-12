AMVCA2025: Chioma Chukwuka wins Best Actress [Full List]
Nollywood actors Chioma Chukwuka and Femi Adebayo have emerged as top winners at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), securing the Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor titles respectively for their outstanding performances in the acclaimed film Seven Doors.
Chukwuka won Best Actress for her riveting performance in the film Seven Doors, while Adebayo was awarded Best Actor for his equally compelling role in the same film.
The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held in Lagos on Saturday.
It celebrated the best of African film and television, with both veteran stars and newcomers competing across a wide range of categories.
Here is the full list of winners at the AMVCA 2025:
Best Costume Design
Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Best Makeup
Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Best Art Direction
Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Sound/Sound Design
Suspicion
Best Editing
Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka
Best Writing in a Movie
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Mwizukanji
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
Makosa Di Tangu
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Digital Content Creator
Iyo Prosper
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Onye Agbata Obim
Best Scripted M-Net Original
My Fairytale Wedding
Best Score/Music
Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro
Best Supporting Actress
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
Trailblazer Award
Kayode Kasum
Industry Merit Award
Sani Mu’azu
Nkem Owoh
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors
Best Lead Actor
Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Everything Light Touches (West Africa)
Best Unscripted Series
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Scripted Series
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life
Best Director
Awam Amkpa – The Man Died
Best Movie
Freedom Way