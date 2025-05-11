TGMA26: Here is the full list of winners

Next article: #TGMA26: See list of all the winners

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 11 - 2025 , 03:28 2 minutes read

This year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards took place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10.

King Promise won Artiste of the Year beating his closest rivals, Stonebwoy and King Paluta.

Other winners on the night were Empress Gifty, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Esther Godwyll, Kweku Smoke, KiDi, Team Eternity Ghana and Tulenkey.

Gospel artiste, Yaw Sarpong was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to the gospel music industry. In all 32 awards were presented.

The night opened with a performance by Ayisi, followed by Yaw Darling, who won Unsung Artiste of the Year. Empress Gifty, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Stonebwoy, King Promise, King Paluta also took their turns to wow their audience.

There was also performance by Mavis Asante, Maame Tiwaa

Titi Owusu, Adina, Adomaa had a tribute performance in honour of Osibisa band whose band leader, Teddy Osei died this year.

The full list of winners:

Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling

Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey

Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle

Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll

Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma

Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost)

Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo)

Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord)

Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band.

Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me)

Best Afrobeats Song of the Year: OliveTheBoy(Asylum)

Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy(Jerejere)

Best Gospel Artiste: Joe Mettle

Producer of the Year: Khendi Beatz (Aseda)

Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year: King Promise

Best Urban /Contemporary Gospel: Team Eternity Ghana

Best African Song of the Year: Tshwala Bam by Burna Boy, TitoM and Yuppe

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year: Fameye

Songwriter of the Year: Kofi Kinaata(Saman)

Rap Performance of the Year: Kweku Smoke

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy

Group of the Year: Team Eternity Ghana

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year: Kweku Smoke

Best Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year: Stonebwoy

Best Album/EP of the Year: King Promise

Record/Best Sound of the Year: Ayisi(Can I live)

Best New Artiste of the Year: Beeztrap

Music for Development: Epixode

Most Popular Song of the Year: Aseda(King Paluta)

Artiste of the Year: King Promise