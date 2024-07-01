Featured

Team Eternity’s Defe has done well with ‘Defe Defe’, Kwame Mickey should forgive them- Ohemaa Mercy

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy, has urged music producer Kwame Mickey to resolve the controversy surrounding Team Eternity Ghana's use of the lyrics "Defe Defe" in their latest song.

In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Ohemaa Mercy expressed doubts about potential copyright infringement in the matter.

“Team Eternity has done well so Kwame Mickey should forgive them. There is no copyright here.

“When you go to our hometown in Kumasi, we say 'defe defe' every day. For 'monnyae me', I have even used it in my songs before. So there are some of the words, you might feel they took it but they are words we say every time.

“You are just expressing yourself about what God has done for you. The meaning of ‘Defe Defe’ means ‘but for God’s intervention, I would have been destroyed by the devil’. These are everyday sayings so I’m pleading with Bro Kwame to leave this matter,” she said.

Ohemaa Mercy disclosed that she has a very close relationship with Team Eternity who are part of her Royal Fan group and used the platform to make a passionate appeal to Kwame Mickey not to drag the issue.

“For this particular song, I’m pleading with him since God is using the song to encourage and bring smiles to people. When the group performed at Joe Mettle’s Praiz Reloaded yesterday, you could tell from the crowd’s reaction.

Kwame Mickey, the executive producer of Hallelujah Voices' song "Defe Defe", has accused Team Eternity Ghana of copyright infringement for using the same "defe defe" line in their new song.

He took to social media to express his concerns, writing: "Who is that Defe Defe singer? If I speak out now, they'll say I'm being troublesome”.

“What's the difference between the two songs? Somebody tell her to report and do the needful." He even went as far as reporting the issue to Facebook, requesting that Team Eternity's "Defe Defe" be taken down until the copyright issues are resolved.

