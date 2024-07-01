Featured

Okere FONTOMFROM Cultural Troupe to tour USA this summer

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:54

Indigenous music group, Okere FONTOMFROM Cultural lead by Roland Offei Ansah is preparing to tour some parts of USA this summer beginning from August 2024 .

Some of the places they will be touring include Columbus Ohio, Chigago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington just to mention a few.

The leader of the group in an interview said they’ve BEEN preparing to give their best.

“ We are constantly rehearsing to make sure we put in our best for the tour. We do rehearse for two to three hours everyday and we know we are going give our best to the entire event ” Roland Offei Ansah the leader of the group said.

Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth, District Chief Executive of Okere District Assembly and Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V Nifa Hene of Akuapem are fully committed to support this incredible Troupe .

A rep in the team in an interview said the groups performance will not only be just entertainments but also educational for the people to cherish and acknowledge our authentic culture, but it can also enhance their knowledge and providing an opportunity for their city and community to learn from each other's unique culture and unique experiences.