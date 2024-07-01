Featured

Black Sherif’s Kilos Milos dominates all Ghanaian digital streaming charts

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:41

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is currently reigning supreme on all major Ghanaian streaming charts with his latest single, Kilos Milos.

As at press time, the song had clinched the number one spot on Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack and has amassed an impressive 654,000 views on YouTube.

Produced by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah, Kilos Milos is a fusion of Hip-Hop and Afrobeat, showcasing Black Sherif's signature style of delivery.

The track follows the success of his previous hit, "Shut Up", which became a street anthem.

In Kilos Milos, Black Sherif shares messages of perseverance, hope and determination, encouraging his fans to push forward and never give up on their dreams.

He tells Graphic Showbiz that the lyrics of Kilos Milos reflect his personal experiences, struggles and triumphs, making it a relatable and inspiring street anthem.

Excerpts from the lyrics goes: "In times back when we hit milli (thousands), we spend half and use the remainder to import things, okiloo, okiloo, the big type, elephants. In times back when we hit millis, we spent half and used the remainder to import umbrellas. Time is not on our side forever, time often makes us deaf."

"This song is a reflection of my personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs. I also drew inspiration from my surroundings to craft the lyrics so that it can resonate with my listeners."

The 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year is set to release his sophomore album later this year, following the success of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, in 2022.

He has solidified his position as one of Africa's most powerful creative voices, amassing massive global streaming numbers and becoming the most streamed Ghanaian artiste of 2022 and 2023 on Spotify and Boomplay.