Explore international co-productions - NFA Boss to GH Filmmakers

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 11:23

IN a bid to propel Ghana's film industry onto the global stage, the CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Asante, has entreated local filmmakers to embrace international co-productions.

She held that the global film industry was evolving with international co-productions becoming increasingly popular, with many countries adopting this approach to boost their creative economies. She believes tilting towards that direction will unlock new markets, funding opportunities and talent exchange for the country’s film industry.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of a ceremony to present grants to some selected filmmakers, she explained that co-productions would enable Ghanaian filmmakers to ride on the success of their international partners, expand their market reach and credibility and similarly position the country as a key player in the global film industry.

“International co-productions offer a win-win situation where production companies from different countries share expertise, resources and markets. It will equally offer our filmmakers the opportunity to access new funding opportunities, technologies and distribution channels.

“This collaboration will not only enhance the quality of Ghanaian content but also provide a platform for cultural exchange and storytelling. International co-productions have become the norm in the film industry and our filmmakers must seize this opportunity to showcase our unique perspectives and stories to a global audience,” she said.

Co-production grant

The NFA at a brief ceremony recently presented a €90,000 grant to talented filmmakers aimed at empowering them to bring their innovative storytelling ideas to life.

The grant was made possible through a collaborative partnership between Creation Africa Ghana (CAG), the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF), and the NFA, under the EU-funded CLAP ACP initiative.

The CLAP ACP programme aims to stimulate co-production among African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries, enhancing the quality and quantity of locally produced content and facilitating its entry into international markets.

Building on the successes in Ivory Coast and Rwanda, the initiative now extends its support to Ghana, allocating €80,000 for a feature film, TV series, animation or documentary.

Creation Africa Ghana is financing half of this amount as a means of demonstrating its commitment to the growth and development of the Ghanaian film industry. An additional €10,000 will fund smaller projects such as short films and TV series pilots.

The grant recipients include Regulated Minds and Tantra (short films), each receiving €5,000 and "A Dream to Die For” (full film), receiving €80,000.

The team lead for Adwoa Productions, Adwoa Brown, expressed gratitude for the support which she said would significantly bolster their efforts in bringing their vision to life.

"I'm thrilled to receive this grant which will be instrumental in bringing my vision to life. With Regulated Minds, I aim to make a meaningful impact on Ghana's entertainment landscape, showcasing that there's more to our industry than just nightlife and partying. Our country has a rich cultural heritage and a plethora of untold stories waiting to be explored.

“I'm eager to delve into these uncharted territories and offer a fresh perspective on what Ghanaian entertainment can be. This grant will enable me to do just that, and I'm grateful for the support. Through Regulated Minds, I hope to inspire a new wave of storytelling in Ghana, one that celebrates our diversity and creativity," Ms Brown said.