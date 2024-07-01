Next article: Team Eternity’s Defe has done well with ‘Defe Defe’, Kwame Mickey should forgive them- Ohemaa Mercy

BBNaija season 9 to start in July

Big Brother Naija season 9 is coming soon. The show's organisers announced on Sunday, June 30, 2024, via their official X account, that the new season will premiere in July 2024.

In the post, a creative photo teased the theme of the upcoming season, accompanied by the caption, “One Sunday in July. Get ready.”

Recall in March, the show organisers revealed that unlike previous editions, the season will require participants to apply in pairs dubbed, “2 To Tango.”

This year’s audition ended on Saturday, May 4.