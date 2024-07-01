BBNaija season 9 to start in July
Big Brother Naija season 9 is coming soon. The show's organisers announced on Sunday, June 30, 2024, via their official X account, that the new season will premiere in July 2024.
Advertisement
In the post, a creative photo teased the theme of the upcoming season, accompanied by the caption, “One Sunday in July. Get ready.”
Recall in March, the show organisers revealed that unlike previous editions, the season will require participants to apply in pairs dubbed, “2 To Tango.”
This year’s audition ended on Saturday, May 4.
What's better than One? Mark your calendars!— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 30, 2024
@GuinnessNGR @SmirnoffNg#BBNaijaS9 🇳🇬 #ComingSoon #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/w3gTaL0GOd