Featured

King Promise pledges to fund PRO Tilly's master's degree programme

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 13 - 2025 , 19:15 2 minutes read

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, King Promise has pledged to sponsor his Public Relations Officer, Tilly Akua Nipaa's master's degree programme as a token of appreciation for her efforts in promoting his work during the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He made this announcement during an interview on Accra FM earlier today.

"I like Tilly. I believe that she did a good job. I was talking to my managers a while ago, I think she's gonna go do her master's and I want to pay for it because she's done a great job. She's contributed very well to what we did," he said.

Ahead of the TGMAs, King Promise’s team enlisted Tilly Akua Nipaa as his Public Relations Officer to promote his work to the awards board, academy, and the public.

Tilly implemented various campaign strategies to boost King Promise's chances. Her efforts paid off, as King Promise outshone competitors like Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Black Sheriff, King Paluta, Team Eternity, and Kweku Smoke to claim the coveted Artiste of the Year award last Saturday.

Following the TGMA, speculation arose about the status of the working relationship between King Promise and his PRO, Tilly Akua Nipaa.

However, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Tilly revealed that King Promise had personally reached out to her, confirming that she remains a valued member of his team. (Read #TGMA26: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year, King Paluta grabs popular song of the year with Aseda, TGMA26: Stonebwoy congratulates King Promise on Artiste of the Year win, TGMA26: Kofi Kinaata makes history with fifth Songwriter of the Year award)

“Yes, King Promise called me, we spoke and he assured me I was part of the team now. This is a big win for me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me,” she stated.

King Promise's decision to sponsor Tilly's master's degree programme demonstrates his appreciation for her outstanding work on this year's campaign and commitment to their continued collaboration.

Apart from the Artiste of the Year award, he also took home the Afropop Song of the Year with 'Paris', Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Album of the Year with 'True to Self' at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.