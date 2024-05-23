Next article: George Floyd biopic Daddy Changed the World in the works

Kanayo O. Kanayo slams ban on money rituals in Nollywood movies

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has frowned at Nigeria’s Federal Government’s recent approval of the prohibition of smoking and glamourising of money rituals and killings in Nigerian films, skits and music videos.

The government, on Wednesday, May 22, approved the “prohibition of money ritual, ritual killing, tobacco, tobacco products, nicotine product promotion, glamorisation, display in movies, musical videos and skits” in pursuant to Section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004.

NFVCA boss, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, made this known while speaking at a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood in partnership with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, held in Enugu.

According to the NFVCB boss, “Today, we are facing an industry emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all of us as parents, guardians and stakeholders.”

However, reacting to the development, veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo described the move, as ‘a sensible nonsense'.

He said that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has no job in approving a move to gag the filmmakers.

Also Nigeria’s veteran musician, Mike Okri described the action of the federal government as a joke.

“Whoever is behind this from the FG is joking. It’s a way to silence the movie industry. They should focus on the real challenges facing the country,” Okri snapped.