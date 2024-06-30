Next article: Lil Win releases song on May 25 fatal accident in Kumasi [VIDEO]

ChampionRolie Foundation clothes and fetes kids at Kotobabi

Kwame Larweh Showbiz News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 15:56

Afropop dancer Roland Frimpong Nyarko, also known as ChampionRolie, donated clothing items and food to children at Kotobabi in Greater Accra this afternoon.

Through his ChampionRolie Foundation, hundreds of kids gathered at the Astro Turf in Kotobabi to dance, sing, and enjoy the festivities.

The event also featured a dance competition among the children, with ten talented kids selected for further grooming by Roland Nyarko.

During the donation, supporters of ChampionRolie from across the country, including the Ashanti Region, attended to support his charitable efforts.

Speaking to Graphic Online, ChampionRolie emphasized that one does not need to be wealthy to help those in need.

"Of all dancers in competition, I am the only one supporting these street kids, and this goes to show my human nature," he stated.

He noted that he will continue to do more through his foundation to help clothe, educate, and feed deprived children.