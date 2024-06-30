Previous article: Sarkodie has transformed into English rapper because rapping in Twi will limit his international appeal, says Hammer

Just in: Joke Silva debunks rumour of husband, Olu Jacob's death

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva, the wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacob’s has debunked the rumour of her husband’s death, saying he is much alive and doing just fine.

This is the second time rumours about the death of the legendary Nigerian actor will be making the rounds on social media.

Joke Silva in her reply to an sms inquiry by Vanguard’s reporter replied “My husband is alive and doing just fine.”

A close source to the family (name withheld), told Vanguard on phone that the AGN President told him that he spoke with the wife today and they spoke for over one hour without any mention of such news. (Read also Joke Silva reveals marital struggles with Olu Jacobs’ poor health condition)

“Somebody who has lost a husband cannot be that chatty and Gail on phone,” the source said.

Also, Betty Irabor, an associate of the family has also debunked the rumour.

The final nail on the coffin of the rumour was a broadcast by Channels TV where they were seen speaking with the actor who said he is alive and in fact preparing to go to Ikoyi Club this evening.