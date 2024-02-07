Anthony Dzamefe, Dentaa Amoateng, Kojo Soboh shine at 66th Grammy Awards

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 09:40

Three prominent Ghanaians - Anthony Dzamefe, Kojo Soboh, and Dentaa Amoateng - graced the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards, representing the nation's vibrant creative scene.

This invitation, part of the Grammys' effort to celebrate African music and talent, saw them mingle with music stars, influencers, and industry leaders from across the globe.

Dzamefe, founder of Caveman Watches, expressed his delight: "Attending the Grammys is a humbling experience, recognizing the craftsmanship and creativity offered by Ghana and Africa. I'm proud to be part of this moment."

The trio also attended the Grammy African Nominee Brunch, hosted by Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi, celebrating African excellence in music.

This second edition, organized by GUBA and Rollingstone, gathered renowned African achievers for a pre-awards celebration.