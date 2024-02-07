Kanye West excites fans with Lagos, Nairobi shows tease

US rapper Kanye West has excited his fans in Kenya and Nigeria after listing the two countries among the potential concert venues for his new tour.

A tentative venue list shared on West's Instagram stories shows that the rapper plans to perform at Eko Energy City in Lagos and the Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi.

West also shared interest in performing at Egypt's Giza Pyramids.

Although the rapper has not made an official announcement, the tour list has fuelled anticipation among fans in the two countries, with some playfully sharing jokes about the concert on social media.

"Kanye to Kenya? Dude probably said he must visit the country that has the same syllables as him," one Kenyan posted on X.

Some fans also joked that the rapper should announce the ticket prices early so they can save.

Fans from countries such as South Africa have complained about being left out from the potential tour, echoing similar past concerns of major Western musicians excluding the continent from their international tour schedules.





