AMVCAs kicks off with call for entries

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 21 - 2024 , 20:11

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), an award scheme that recognises excellence in the African film industry has kicked off this year’s event with a call to all African filmmakers to submit their films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1 2022, and 31 December 2023.

Entries opened on Monday January 15 2024 and will close on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies and television series, so long as they meet the terms and conditions, are eligible.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said, "Over the past decade, Africa Magic has steadfastly upheld its commitment to spotlighting authentic African stories, especially those that mirror our diverse and rich cultures.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, we embark on a bold initiative to reevaluate our award categories to further align with global trends and benchmarks. This includes retiring specific categories, streamlining others, and revisiting the voting and non-voting classifications,” she said.

The tenth edition will see the total number of categories reduced from 33 (as of 2023) to 27 categories – 16 non-voting & 9 audience voting categories and Recognition Awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

There are 16 non-voting categories including Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movie and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing, and Makeup.

The public can vote in categories like Best Scripted and Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (West, East, and Southern Africa), Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original.

The tenth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an initiative of Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, with Amstel Malta as headline sponsor.