Nick Cannon says he’s content with 12 kids, ‘no plans’ for baby number 13

Nick Cannon is content with his 12 children. The comedian, television host, and new Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson recently spoke to People about the likelihood of making new additions to his family of a dozen.

"I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," he told the outlet.

It's refreshing coming from a man who seemed more than happy to boost the national birth rate single-handedly, garnering criticism from peers and fans.

"It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids," he continued. "It's like, 12 ain't enough?"

Cannon previously stated that only God could tell him when it's time to throw in the towel, but admitted that he's been seriously considering getting a vasectomy. Perhaps this new interview means that God has spoken.

The Wild'n Out creator said he's "finally coming up for air" after a busy holiday season with his children and beginning to prepare "for all the spring break type of stuff that's right upon us."

The host discussed keeping up with his kids extracurricular activities, which no doubt seems difficult considering his brother admitted that Cannon uses Google to keep track of his rugrats.

"So, a lot of getting back outside again, a lot of basketball starting back up, and just a lot of sports and outdoor activities," he said. "As a dad, that's the kind of stuff you structure your schedule around, all of your kids' extracurricular activities."

