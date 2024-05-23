Featured

Successful elections begin with credible voter register

May - 23 - 2024

The ongoing voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) has sparked optimism and engagement across the nation. Despite initial technical hiccups such as internet connectivity challenges and equipment malfunctions on its commencement, the exercise has since gained momentum and is now operating smoothly at various registration centres.

The 21-day limited exercise which commenced on May 7 with the ambitious goal of registering 623,000 eligible individuals onto the electoral roll, is unfolding in 1,053 registration centres.

These centres comprise 268 district offices of the EC and 785 additional sites strategically located in remote areas in collaboration with political parties. Registration is scheduled to conclude on Monday, May 27, this year, and the EC recently announced that over 200,000 eligible voters had been registered within the first six days, indicating progress towards their target.

As the voter registration exercise continues, that sense of optimism and engagement among the population must be sustained. The Daily Graphic acknowledges challenges such as long queues and technical glitches at some registration centres.

Notwithstanding, Ghanaians are showing a strong commitment to participate in the democratic process. This level of enthusiasm is a positive sign for the general election in December, as it indicates that citizens are eager to have their voices heard and make informed decisions about the future of their country.

However, amid the technical hurdles faced initially, reports have emerged of alleged incidents such as bussing ineligible voters for registration, as well as concerns about the registration of minors and foreigners causing confusion at some registration venues.

Furthermore, worries over security and safety during the ongoing exercise have prompted calls from the public and electoral stakeholders for enhanced security measures at registration centres to ensure inclusive participation and prevent any disenfranchisement.

Recognising the significance of these concerns raised by the public and stakeholders, it is imperative for the EC and the Ghana Police Service, tasked with providing security for the democratic process, to address these issues promptly.

Technical challenges encountered at the start of the exercise must be rectified to avert potential disruptions on Election Day, while robust security measures are essential to prevent chaos during voting.

In preparation for the 2024 general election, the EC should intensify efforts to educate the public on the importance of registration and the legal ramifications of illicit activities such as registering minors or engaging in double registration.

Encouraging peaceful challenges to questionable registrations and ensuring transparent communication through regular updates are vital steps to maintaining integrity and trust in the electoral process.

The Daily Graphic is of the view that, if necessary, the EC should consider extending the registration period to accommodate more participants and collaborate with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to address political parties' concerns effectively. Upholding trust and confidence among all stakeholders is paramount to ensuring an acceptable election outcome.

We also encourage all parties involved, especially political entities and their supporters, to adhere strictly to electoral rules and procedures throughout the registration exercise. It is essential to seek resolution through lawful and non-violent means for any grievances that may arise, safeguarding the peacefulness and credibility of the process.

We cannot overstate that a successful voter registration is essential for peaceful elections as it ensures that all eligible citizens have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

When individuals are able to register and cast their votes without any hindrances, it helps to build trust in the electoral system and promotes a sense of inclusivity and fairness. This, in turn, can contribute to a more peaceful and stable election process, as citizens feel that their voices are being heard and their votes count.

Also, successful voter registration helps to prevent disenfranchisement and reduces the likelihood of disputes and conflicts arising from allegations of voter suppression or manipulation.

By ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity to register and participate in the electoral process, the risk of post-election violence and unrest is minimised. A transparent and efficient voter registration exercise also helps to build confidence in the electoral process and fosters a sense of legitimacy in the outcome of the elections, which is crucial for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

As a nation, we have made significant strides in our democratic journey, underscoring the need to preserve and build upon our democratic values and culture for a sustainable future.