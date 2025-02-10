Featured

SIC Life MD seeks support to capture market

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 13:08

The new Managing Director of SIC Life Insurance LTD, Solomon Twum Barima, has called on staff of the company to work together to develop new products in their quest to capture the market.

“Let’s think outside the box and bring in revenue. We have to come up with new products to capture the market. Let us all work together for the good of SIC Life,” he said when he met the company’s executive committee members and all heads of department during a handover ceremony to welcome him into office.

Advertisement

Mr Twum Barima in expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his predecessor, Kwaku Appiah-Menka II for his dedicated service and impactful leadership and the great feat SIC Life has attained added that “We need unity, let’s forge unity, I believe in multi-party democracy, let us all come up with great innovative ideas and work as one. There will be no discrimination’.

He pledged his commitment to operate an open-door policy as he was ready to work with everyone and listen to every opinion so far as it would benefit the company.

Advertisement

Mr Twum Barima said he was also focused on fostering an environment of collaboration, innovation and excellence for growth and success.

He further stated his plans to directly engage with team members which forms part of his commitment to advance a collaborative, congenial, high-performing work environment with quick and responsive ways of working.

The deputy Managing Director, Daniel Kwasi Saforo, on behalf of executive management, pledged the full support of management to ensure smooth operations.

“With your leadership, we will work diligently to achieve a common goal,” he said.

Profile

He has over 22 years of diverse experience in manufacturing, insurance, law, risk management and finance.

In addition to his extensive experience, Mr Twum-Barima holds an MPhil in Risk Management & Insurance from the University of Ghana Business School, a BSc in Chemical Engineering from KNUST, and an LLB from the University of Ghana, further solidifying his capability to lead the company effectively.