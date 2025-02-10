Featured

Ghana engages IMF on 2025 budget discussions

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 21:22

The government of Ghana is set to hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from Monday, February 10 to Friday, February 14, as part of efforts to review its economic programme under the Fund’s support.

The talks, led by IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet, will focus on Ghana’s progress under the IMF-backed programme and the government’s policy direction for the 2025 Budget.

Advertisement

A statement issued in Accra outlined key areas to be discussed, including revenue administration reforms, energy sector restructuring, expenditure rationalisation, and monetary and exchange rate policies.

Senior officials from the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, and other key institutions are expected to participate in the discussions.

Advertisement

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring macroeconomic stability while prioritising job creation and improving livelihoods for Ghanaians.

Ghana entered into a $3 billion IMF programme in 2023 to address economic challenges, including inflation and debt sustainability. The latest engagement is expected to shape policy decisions for the coming fiscal year.