Societe Generale Ghana launches new promotion

Feb - 10 - 2025

Societe Generale Ghana has launched a new promotion dubbed ‘Deposit and Drive’ aimed at fostering a culture of savings and financial security among our customers.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the bank, Hakim Ouzzani, said the event marked another chapter in the bank’s pursuit to continuously provide its customers, with opportunities to achieve financial growth and prosperity.

“At Societe Generale Ghana, our commitment has always been to serve you better, provide innovative financial solutions, and create wealth-building opportunities for our customers.

“This initiative goes beyond just deposits. It is about fostering a culture of savings and financial security among our customers. In an ever-changing economic landscape, saving is key to personal and business success,” Hakim Ouzzani said.

He said through the promotion, the bank was encouraging individuals, families and businesses to embrace the habit of saving while enjoying attractive incentives that would make their financial journey even more rewarding.

How to participate

Mr Ouzzani said participating in the promotion was simple because “All you need to do is increase your deposits, maintain a higher balance, and stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of a sleek Toyota RAV4. Our dedicated team is here to guide you through the process and help you make the most of this opportunity”.

“At Societe Generale Ghana,” the managing director said, “We believe in mutual success. When you save with us, we do not just hold your money - we grow it. Your deposits enable us to fund businesses, support entrepreneurs and drive economic progress. In turn, we ensure that your funds remain secure, accessible and rewarding.”

He also noted that running concurrently with the Deposit and Drive Promotion was another special promotion to reward customers who purchase comprehensive motor insurance policies through Societe Generale Ghana.