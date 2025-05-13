Next article: Ghana, Nigeria growth and reforms power MTN Group's strong first quarter performance

Featured

Ghana Stock Exchange on high ride

Sulieman Mustapha Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 08:35

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded a remarkable performance in April 2025, with significant gains across its benchmark indices and a surge in investor activity.

This analysis provides an in-depth examination of the key trends, insights and implications of the GSE's performance.

Market performance

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) posted an impressive year-to-date (YTD) return of 24.69 per cent, while the Financial Stock Index (FSI) advanced by 30.72 per cent.

These gains reflect a strong rebound in the market, driven by increased investor confidence and a favourable economic environment. The improved performance of the benchmark indices is a testament to the resilience and potential of the Ghanaian economy.

Trading Activity

The number of transactions recorded on the bourse soared by 587.19 per cent compared to April 2024, indicating heightened trading activity and improving market sentiment.

However, the total traded volume declined by 34.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 22.88 million shares, suggesting a shift towards more selective and strategic investment decisions.

This dichotomy between transaction numbers and traded volume highlights the evolving nature of investor behaviour in the market.

Market trends

Higher-value transactions: Despite the decline in traded volume, market value recorded a modest increase of 7.81 per cent YoY to GH¢ 144.90 billion.

This suggests a shift towards higher-value equity transactions, driven by investors' increasing focus on quality and fundamentally strong stocks.

The growth in market value, despite a decline in volume, underscores the market's potential for sustained growth and investor confidence.

The strong performance of financial stocks such as Societe Generale Ghana PLC and GCB Bank PLC, and consumer-focused companies such as Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and Fan Milk PLC, indicates growing investor interest in these sectors.

This trend is likely driven by the perception of these sectors as stable and growth-oriented, offering attractive returns on investment.

Gainers and losers

Top gainers:

SIC Insurance Company PLC (42.86 per cent), Clydestone Ghana PLC (33.33 per cent) and Societe Generale Ghana PLC (10.00 per cent) were among the top gainers.

These stocks demonstrated strong price appreciation, driven by improved company performance and investor confidence. The performance of these stocks highlights the importance of fundamental analysis and company performance in driving investor interest.

Biggest losers:

Cal Bank PLC (-13.33 per cent), Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) (-5.43 per cent) and NewGold (-1.65 per cent) were the biggest losers. These losses highlight the need for investors to remain cautious and monitor market developments closely. The losses also underscore the inherent risks associated with investing in the stock market and the importance of diversification.

Outlook

The GSE's strong performance reflects renewed confidence in the local equities market, driven by improved economic conditions and investor sentiment.

This renewed confidence is crucial for sustaining market growth and attracting new investors.

To sustain this growth momentum, the GSE must continue to promote investor education, improve market infrastructure, and enhance regulatory frameworks.

The exchange must also work to increase market participation and trading activity, particularly among individual investors.

The GSE offers attractive investment opportunities for investors seeking to capitalise on Ghana's economic growth potential.

The market's growth prospects, coupled with the country's economic stability and potential for growth, make it an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors.

The Ghana Stock Exchange's strong performance in April 2025 demonstrates the market's potential for growth and investor confidence.

As the market continues to evolve, investors, regulators and market participants need to work together to promote sustainable growth and development.

By fostering a conducive investment environment and improving market infrastructure, the GSE can continue to play a vital role in Ghana's economic development.

The GSE and regulatory bodies should prioritise investor education initiatives to enhance market participation and informed decision-making.

The exchange should continue to improve its infrastructure and technology to enhance trading efficiency, transparency, and security.

Regulatory bodies should review and refine regulatory frameworks to ensure they are conducive to market growth and investor protection.