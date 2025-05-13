Eklips Investment, Gbese Mantse Office strengthen trade and investment ties during US mission

GraphicOnline Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 06:17

Accra-based Eklips Investment Ghana Ltd, in collaboration with the Office of the Gbese Mantse, has wrapped up a high-impact trade and investment mission to the United States, aimed at deepening cooperation between Ghana and American institutions across key sectors.

The visit spotlighted Ghana’s readiness to forge new commercial partnerships in agriculture, education, energy, mining, and technology. The mission’s first stop was Iowa, where the delegation visited Self-Help International, a US charity working with women in agriculture in Ghana’s Upper West Region. The visit underscored the importance of grassroots partnerships focused on food security and female empowerment.

The group was later hosted by Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton, founders of The Outreach Programme, who played a central role in facilitating the visit and coordinating high-level engagements. One of the notable innovations introduced during the trip was the “Water-Point” system—a mobile water purification unit designed to provide clean drinking water to underserved communities. Eklips is advocating for the adoption of the system by the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Education, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), especially in mining-affected areas where water sources have been compromised.

At the World Food Prize Foundation, the delegation explored ways for Ghana to take on a larger role in the organisation’s annual summit, which convenes leading voices in global agriculture. The team also toured the laboratories of Pioneer Seed, where they explored advanced plant genetics technologies that could boost Ghana’s agricultural resilience and food systems.

A key industrial visit took place at Enagon Equipment Manufacturers, where the Ghanaian delegates evaluated turnkey processing systems for cassava, fruits, and vegetables. Enagon also presented modular gold processing units, aligning with Ghana’s agenda for responsible mineral beneficiation and value addition.

In Lynchburg, Virginia, the delegation met with Liberty University to explore partnerships across agriculture, energy, water, education, and mining. Though Dr. Dave Brat, former US Congressman and Liberty University’s Senior Vice President for Business Engagement, was unavailable, the team held productive talks with James Molesey, Director of International Partnerships. The university also facilitated discussions with Professor Emmanuel Clottey, a Ghanaian-American public health expert, Fulbright Director Edna Udobong, and Professor Medina from the School of Engineering.

CEO of Eklips Investment Ghana Ltd, Abdul-Razak Yakubu, used the mission to challenge prevailing narratives about Africa. “Africa is not a charity project—it is a strategic trade and investment partner,” he said. “The rise of Africa is just a mile away. Ghana, and Africa at large, are ready for innovation, technology partnerships, and human capital development.”

He also urged members of the African diaspora to contribute their expertise to local development. Under his leadership, Eklips is positioning itself as a bridge between global investors and scalable solutions on the continent.

As part of the upcoming Liberty University CEOs Summit from October 15–17, Eklips will coordinate the participation of several top Ghanaian officials, including Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Agriculture Eric Opoku, Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability Issifu Seidu, Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board Sammy Gyamfi, and Ghana EXIM Bank CEO, Sylvester Adinam Mensah.