Women's football stars Kerr and Mewis announce birth of their baby boy Jagger

Women's football stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have announced the birth of their first child together.

Chelsea and Australia striker Kerr and West Ham and United States forward Mewis posted a picture on Instagram, external of them together with their newborn son.

"Our little man is here, Jagger Mewis-Kerr," read the caption on Kerr's social media page.

The couple announced they were expecting a child in November 2024.

Their social media post received homophobic comments from some users, which were roundly condemned within women's football.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor called the abusive comments "unacceptable", while Blues captain Millie Bright said she wanted to see "more done" by social media companies to tackle abuse.

The post announcing the birth of baby Jagger received positive comments from numerous figures in women's football, including Bright and Kerr's Australia team-mates Katrina Gorry and Caitlin Foord.

Kerr, 31, and Mewis, 34, have been together since 2021 and got engaged in November 2023.

Mewis, who carried the baby, played just once for West Ham in the 2024-25 Women's Super League season before her pregnancy, while Kerr has not featured at all for Chelsea as she recovers from a serious knee injury.

The couple were in the spotlight earlier this year when Kerr was on trial for racially aggravated harassment, for which she was found not guilty.

Mewis attended court every day and testified in defence of her partner.