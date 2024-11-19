Next article: What Federer said in tribute to former rival Nadal as he retires

Footballers Samantha Kerr and Kristie Mewis expecting a baby next year

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and West Ham midfielder partner Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby next year.

Australia captain Kerr, 31, and 33-year-old Mewis announced the news on Kerr's Instagram account, external in a post which read: "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

Mewis is carrying the baby.

"A huge congratulations to Kristie and her partner Sam, who have announced they are expecting their first child," West Ham said on Instagram.

Kerr is Australia's record goalscorer and one of the country's biggest sporting idols.

She has won five consecutive Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield at Chelsea.

She signed a new two-year contract in June but has not played since January because of a knee ligament injury.

Kristie Mewis (right) and Sam Kerr played at the 2023 World Cup for USA and Australia respectively

Mewis, who has won 53 caps for the USA, joined West Ham from NJ/NY Gotham FC in December.

In March Kerr pleaded not guilty after being charged with racially aggravated harassment of a police officer in London. She is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Campaigners condemn homophobic response

While Kerr and Mewis' news received much support from well-wishers across the game, it also prompted what one fans' group called "hateful comments" on social media.

Chelsea Pride, an LGBTQ+ supporters' group, condemned the comments in a statement posted on social media platform X.

"Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society," it said.

"It's heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity."

The group said Chelsea had been "forced to shut down comments and even delete posts" and added: "We refuse to stand by in silence. At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion.

"We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice."