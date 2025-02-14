Featured

What Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela said about her pregnancy rumours

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has hit back at 'fake' pregnancy claims which have circulated online.

The Inter Miami star and his partner have three children together already however reports have recently suggested that the couple are preparing to welcome a fourth.

Those rumours hit a peak when journalist Naiara Vecchio denied that there was a rift between Roccuzzo and Messi.

According to Spanish outlet Hola, she said: 'When it comes to Lionel and Antonela Roccuzzo, I talked to their close circle and they told me they were doing great, in fact, they're looking to have a baby girl'.

The statement sent fans of the couple into a frenzy as many speculated as to whether Roccuzzo, 36, was pregnant again.

However, while Roccuzzo is yet to address the rumours directly, she reportedly spoke to Argentinian journalist Angel de Brito about the situation.

De Brito wrote on X: 'I spoke to Antonela and she told me that the rumor of her pregnancy is fake. She said that the media has been trying to get her pregnant for the past three years!'

The Argentinian bombshell has been married to the Inter Milan player for six years, sharing three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, together

Suggestions that the couple could be looking to have a fourth child began two years ago when eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi appeared on a streaming platform.

During that appearance, the Argentine discussed his personal life and admitted: 'We'd like to have a baby again. We're not on the lookout but let's see if a baby girl arrives.'

Antonela may have been generally known as the supportive wife of a legendary football player from 2017, but she has since established her own path as a successful businesswoman.

Today she's a philanthropist, a multi-millionaire influencer, a children's fashion label owner and a model - having worked with several fitness brands and companies including Adidas and Stella McCartney.

She is also a dentist, though she gave that up to be at the Argentina striker's side as he started his journey via Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami to become one of the world's richest and finest footballers.

Messi married his gorgeous wife in a glitzy wedding in their hometown of Rosario on June 30, 2017.

The couple now share three children. In 2012, five years before they tied the knot, their eldest son Thiago was born, followed by Mateo in 2015. The youngest son, Ciro, was born in 2018.

Lionel told FC Barcelona in 2017 how much fatherhood has been a positive influence on him, saying: 'You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field.

'But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow.'

Their clan also includes two dogs, a French mastiff named Señor Hulk and a more timid cockapoo named Abu.