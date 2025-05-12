Featured

Sulley charts Olympic course for Ghana Rowing and Canoeing

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 17:17 2 minutes read

Ghana Rowing and Canoeing Federation President, Kamal Sulley, has laid out an ambitious vision: to see Ghana qualify for the Olympic Games in rowing or canoeing for the very first time — and he believes the journey to Los Angeles 2028 begins now.

His optimism is anchored in a promising new generation of young athletes who are set to represent Ghana at the inaugural ANOCA African Schools Championship in Algiers this August.

The competition, designed for in-school athletes under the age of 17, marks a significant milestone in the development of aquatic sports in Ghana.

“This year could be our breakthrough,” Mr Sulley told the Graphic Sports. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes, and Ghanaians will soon see the results. Our focus is on the youth — the ultimate aim is to get them to the Olympic Games.”

In addition to the schools' championship in Algeria, Ghana will also field athletes in the upcoming African Youth Games and African Championship in Angola — all crucial opportunities for international exposure and growth.

Mr Sulley, recently elected as an executive board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), said the federation was working closely with communities near water bodies across the country, using traditional festivals as a platform to host regatta relays and scout new talent. It’s a grassroots strategy aimed at increasing participation and nurturing home-grown champions.

“We are blessed with natural resources — vast seas, lakes and rivers. In many coastal and riverine communities, people paddle daily, some students even row canoes for nearly an hour just to get to school,” Mr Sulley explained.

“What we need is the right equipment, proper training, and to identify these natural talents to turn them into elite athletes.”

He further revealed that the federation was in advanced discussions with the global governing bodies for rowing and canoeing to secure standardised boats and other essential gear, giving Ghanaian athletes the tools they need to compete on the world stage.

A respected international canoeing official and board member of the International Canoeing Federation, Mr Sulley also spoke of his broader ambitions as part of the newly formed GOC leadership.

Having been elected last month, he is confident that the revamped board has the drive and expertise to take Ghanaian sport to new heights.

He was particularly emphatic about giving equal attention to all sports — especially those traditionally overlooked.

“Some of the so-called lesser-known sports have incredible potential to win medals and make a global impact. Just look at Togo — they’re on the Olympic medal table because of rowing. Ghana can certainly do the same.”