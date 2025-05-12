Featured

Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr in doubt

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 15:17 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr has reportedly come into question following the club's recent struggles.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shocked the footballing world when he announced he would join the Saudi Pro League side in late 2022 following an acrimonious end to his return to Manchester United.

The move led to a series of high profile talents opting to ply their trade in the gulf state, including Karim Benzema, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

With just two months remaining on Ronaldo's current deal in the Saudi capital speculation is mounting that the legendary striker may continue his career elsewhere.

According to a report from Marca, Ronaldo was expecting to sign a two-year extension to his current contract that would take his playing career beyond his 42nd birthday.

However, negotiations are said to have been put on hold for the time being amidst the club's struggle to secure silverware.

Despite Ronaldo currently sitting top of the Saudi Pro League's scoring charts, and the high-profile arrival of Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in January to serve as his strike partner, Stefano Pioli's side have struggled to keep pace in the league.

A 3-2 defeat to league leaders Al-Ittihad on Wednesday saw the club fall to fourth in the table.

Should the club remain in that position at the end of the season, they will fail to qualify for the AFC Asian Champions League. —Daily Maily