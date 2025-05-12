Next article: Sulley charts Olympic course for Ghana Rowing and Canoeing

U-20 AFCON: Keita own goal sends Morocco to semi-finals, secures World Cup spot

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 18:25 2 minutes read

Morocco clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory over debutants Sierra Leone in extra time to reach the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025, courtesy of a late own goal by Amara Keita.

The tense quarter-final encounter, held at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Monday, saw Morocco dominate possession but struggle to penetrate Sierra Leone’s disciplined defense.

The decisive moment came in the 115th minute when Keita, under heavy pressure, inadvertently redirected the ball into his own net—sealing Morocco’s place in the final four and booking their ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

It was a cruel blow for the West African newcomers, who had battled bravely throughout, even after being reduced to ten men late in regular time. Substitute Samba Bah received a red card following a VAR review in the 90th minute for a reckless challenge, leaving Sierra Leone to play extra time a man down.

Group B winners and tournament favorites Morocco came into the clash unbeaten in their last 12 U-20 AFCON matches. Despite a flurry of chances created by Jones El Abdellaoui, Ismaël Baouf, and Adam El Mokhtari, they were repeatedly denied by an inspired Mohamed Bai Kamara in goal and a resolute Sierra Leone backline.

Sierra Leone threatened on occasion, with Momoh Kamara nearly snatching a late winner when his long-range strike in the 113th minute forced a fine save. However, they couldn’t repeat the heroics that saw them stun hosts Egypt 4-1 in the group stage.

The win marks Morocco’s first semi-final appearance since 2005 and extends their unbeaten streak in the 2025 tournament.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi’s side showed composure and tactical maturity to eventually wear down the tournament debutants—who, despite conceding the most goals among quarter-finalists, displayed immense resilience.

Sierra Leone exit the competition with their heads held high, having exceeded expectations in their maiden U-20 AFCON campaign. Standout performances from the likes of Bai Kamara and Alpha Turay have left a lasting mark on the tournament.

Morocco now turn their attention to a semi-final showdown against either South Africa or DR Congo, buoyed by their strong defensive record and growing momentum.