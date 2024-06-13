Featured

Speaker launches Democracy Cup to mark Ghana's 30th parliamentary anniversary

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 16:14

The Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has launched the Democracy Cup, a one-off football match to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's Fourth Republic.

The event, scheduled for July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, will feature a headline match between Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Curtain-raiser

A curtain-raiser will see Members of Parliament take on former Black Stars players, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the occasion.

The winner of the Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko clash will also be offered the chance to play against American club DC United in Washington later this year.

Launch

At yesterday's launch ceremony in Accra, Mr. Bagbin called for the Democracy Cup to become an annual event, highlighting the importance of sport in Ghana.

"This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to strengthening Ghana's democracy," he said. "We want the Democracy Cup to be a regular fixture, promoting not only democracy but also the role of sport in our national life."

Bridging the gap

Mr Bagbin, a known Asante Kotoko supporter, expressed his gratitude to both clubs while acknowledging their rich histories. He assured that future editions of the Democracy Cup would involve other Ghanaian teams.

Participants' reactions

Accra Hearts of Oak's Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, echoed the Speaker's call for the event to become a permanent fixture, emphasizing its role in reminding Ghanaians of the value of their democracy.

A representative for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Abraham Antwi, pledged the club's support for the Democracy Cup, playfully predicting a third victory over their rivals Hearts of Oak this season, having already secured home and away wins in the Premier League.

Support from Football Association

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku expressed the organization's full backing for the match, recognizing the importance of democracy across all sectors, including football. (Focuses on the key point)

He commended Mr. Bagbin for acknowledging the role of sport in good governance and promoting democratic values. Mr Okraku also used the opportunity to call for increased investment in Ghana's sports infrastructure and development.

Government support

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, in a statement read on his behalf, welcomed Parliament's decision to celebrate its anniversary through sport.

He pledged his support by donating jerseys and footballs to all participating teams, aiming to improve the fitness levels of Members of Parliament and staff.