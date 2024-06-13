Featured

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey organizes blood donation drive

Jun - 13 - 2024

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey, currently playing for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, is using his platform to give back to his community. The Bernard Tekpetey Foundation, in collaboration with the National Blood Service, is organizing a blood donation drive on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at the University of Ghana Legon Campus Oval.

Tekpetey, in a recent interview with GTV Sports Plus, mentioned the importance of giving back and his desire to make a positive impact.

He specifically cited his mother as a major inspiration for his commitment to community service. Looking ahead, Tekpetey expressed his hope that this blood drive is just the beginning of many initiatives aimed at improving lives.

This year's blood drive promises to be a lively event, featuring special appearances by Black Stars Captain Thomas Partey and musical artist Keche. Their participation aims to raise awareness and encourage a larger turnout, leading to a greater number of blood donations.

The National Blood Service's involvement ensures the event adheres to best practices and that the collected blood is used effectively. Additional support from public figures like Nana Tea further amplifies the program's potential impact. This initiative serves as a prime example of how athletes can leverage their influence to promote social good.

The Bernard Tekpetey Foundation's blood drive is generating excitement and anticipation. The event at the University of Ghana Legon Campus Oval is expected to be a busy and positive day for the community.

Beyond its immediate impact of collecting life-saving blood, the programme aims to raise awareness of the ongoing need for blood donation and inspire others to contribute meaningfully to society.