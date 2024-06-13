Previous article: Messi is not coachable – Mourinho names player he regrets not signing

Ghana Badminton launches 100 scholarships for dual-career athletes

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 18:13

Ghana Badminton, in collaboration with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the World Academy of Sport (WAoS), has announced the launch of 100 scholarship programmes for dual career young athletes, including Para-Badminton athletes.

This initiative, with classification segments, is aimed at supporting athletes who balance education and elite sports, providing them with skills that enhance career prospects and contribute to community development.

The Athlete Certificate scholarship offers young athletes aged 15 to 18 the opportunity to participate in engaging online sessions.

These sessions, totalling approximately 4.5 hours, are designed to educate athletes on essential aspects of their sporting careers, offering both educational content and practical insights tailored to the needs of dual-career athletes.

To be eligible, applicants must be in good standing with their Badminton clubs, schools, and shared interest groups. The application deadline is June 31, 2024.

Detailed information and the application form can be found on the Ghana Badminton website.

“We are thrilled to partner with BWF and the World Academy of Sport to offer this valuable opportunity to Ghanaian badminton athletes,” said Yeboah Evans, president of Ghana Badminton Association.

“This scholarship program is a vital part of our 2027 Strategic Plan, empowering young athletes to excel in both sports and education, enriching their lives and communities,” he added.

As the deadline approaches, Ghana Badminton encourages eligible athletes to apply and seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge through the Athlete Certificate scholarship.

This initiative reflects a commitment to nurturing future leaders in badminton and beyond, fostering development on both national and international levels.