Ten Hag's new three-year deal at Man United '90% confirmed'

Givemesport.com Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 16:05

Erik ten Hag is in talks to extend his Manchester United contract for three more years, until 2027, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After the Dutchman was confirmed to be staying in charge of the club ahead of next season, he is now expected to sign a new deal as 'both parties want to make it happen'.

Ten Hag is coming off a tough second season at United – the Red Devils finished eighth in the league on a negative goal difference, suffering 14 losses.

However, his youth development has reportedly been a key factor in United’s decision as the Dutchman introduced the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to the first-team squad.

According to Romano, a new deal for Ten Hag is '90 per cent' confirmed as the 54-year-old is keen to have a long-term vision with new part-owners INEOS.

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing on Thursday, suggested that Man United consider Ten Hag 'a really important part of their project' as they are set to sign a new deal with the Dutch manager.

“Ten Hag knows now that he’s staying at Manchester United, and he will be involved in discussions for the future, but now it’s about discussing his contract, and from what I’m hearing a potential new deal until 2027 is really concrete," he said.

“It’s 90 per cent confirmed, both parties want to make it happen, with Ten Hag happy to have a long-term vision together with the owners and directors, and also to avoid potential media problems after the first few games of the season."

“Sometimes a few bad results can lead to reports that a manager’s job is already in danger, and so Man United want to protect Ten Hag as he’s considered a really important part of their project," he added.

Ten Hag ended Man United’s six-year trophy drought last year after winning the EFL Cup. In May, he became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win two trophies in two consecutive seasons with the Red Devils.