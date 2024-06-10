Featured

Samuel Quaye vows to knockout Dan Quaye in Fists of Carnage

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:55

National Super Lightweight title holder, Samuel Quaye, has confidently predicted that his rival Daniel Quaye will "bite the dust" when they meet at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 15, under the event dubbed "Fists of Carnage."

Advertisement

Samuel Quaye, 22, who has a fight record of nine bouts with only one loss, secured the national title in March.

He will be defending his title against Daniel Quaye, who remains undefeated with seven professional fights and one draw. This highly anticipated clash features two young pugilists from the same community who are more friends than foes, making the match even more intriguing for their fans.

The bout has caused a division among their supporters, with each side firmly believing their fighter will emerge victorious.

Samuel Quaye, who trains at The Gym, expressed his readiness for the challenge ahead. "I know Daniel very well; he is my brother and friend. We live in the same house, and that’s why this fight has to happen. Two kings cannot live in the same palace. I am the king, I am the champion, and I’ll show that on June 15," he told Graphic Sports.

Quaye's manager, Mr. Ahmed Nureni-Davis, also expressed confidence in Samuel's ability to win, despite acknowledging the difficulty of the match. "It’s a tough one, but that’s what makes champions.

"These are the kind of fights that I want for Samuel; my goal is to get him to the world title, and he cannot get there if he’s unable to run through the likes of Daniel Quaye," Davis emphasised.

Samuel Quaye is aiming for an early knockout to retain his national title. On the other hand, Daniel Quaye, a product of the Bronx Boxing Gym, is known for his craftiness, counterpunching, hand speed, and movement, which will be key assets in the fight.

The "Fists of Carnage" event is organised by Box Office Boxing Promotions, ACE Power Boxing Promotions, Twinstars Boxing Promotions, and Aborigines Boxing Promotions, promising an exciting night of boxing.