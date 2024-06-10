4:3 - How Black Stars overcame Wild Beasts of Central African Republic 2026 World Cup qualifiers
4:3 - How Black Stars overcame Wild Beasts of Central African Republic 2026 World Cup qualifiers

A sterling second half performance by the senior national senior team, the Black Stars on Monday night saw Ghana overcome the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in their Group I 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. 

A hat trick by Jordan Ayew and a goal from Kamaraden Sulemana ensured that the Black Stars won the match by 4-3.

It was the Black Stars who opened the scoreline in the 5th minute through a penalty when Sulemana was fouled in the penalty box in the 3rd minute of the game.

more to follow...

