4:3 - How Black Stars overcame Wild Beasts of Central African Republic 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 22:05

A sterling second half performance by the senior national senior team, the Black Stars on Monday night saw Ghana overcome the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in their Group I 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A hat trick by Jordan Ayew and a goal from Kamaraden Sulemana ensured that the Black Stars won the match by 4-3.

It was the Black Stars who opened the scoreline in the 5th minute through a penalty when Sulemana was fouled in the penalty box in the 3rd minute of the game.

more to follow...