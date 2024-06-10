Featured

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew's hat-trick gives Ghana 4-3 victory over Central African Republic

Jun - 10 - 2024

An impressive second half performance by the national senior football team, Black Stars saw Ghana overcame the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in their Group I 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, June 10.

A hat-trick from Jordan Ayew and a goal from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ensured that the Black Stars won the match by 4-3 and propelled Ghana to the top of the table with nine points.

It was the Black Starts who opened the score line in the 5th minute through a penalty when Kamal Deen Sulemana was brought down in the penalty box in the 3rd minute of the game.

Jordan converted the kick by sending Central African Republic goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane the wrong way.

Comeback

However, the Central African would equalise in the 11th minute through Louis Mafouta when he capitalised on a defensive blunder between Alexander Dziku and Alidu Seidu to beat the onrushing Lawrence Ati Zigi.

He would increase his tally to two in the 41st minute when again there was a miscommunication between goalkeeper Ati Zigi and Dziku and he slot the ball the legs of the keeper to give thr visitors the lead to send his side into half time with their heads above their shoulders.

Mafouta who also scored a hat trick on the night got his third through a free kick outside the penalty which went straight into the net.

Back from the break, the Ghanaian side needed to give the teeming supporters who defied the rains and sat glued to their seats to ensure that the Stars came out victorious.

The Black Starts started putting pressure on the visitors and within two minutes – 60th and 62nd, they scored two quick goals through Jordan and Issahaku to take the lead.

Jordan would put the icing on the cake in the 69th minute when he slotted in his third and Ghana’s fourth after Youfeigane spilled ball into his path.

Standing ovation

Jordan and Mohammed Kudus received a standing ovation when they were substituted in the 76th and 89th minutes respectively by Elisha Owusu and Thomas Asante respectively.

The two players really played their hearts out and were very instrumental in Ghana’s win on the night

Support

As usual Kumasi fans turned out in their numbers and literally filled the stadium to capacity.

Even though it was a working day and people would still have to go to work the following day, every single space of the stadium was occupied by the supporters.